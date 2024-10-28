First major snow of the season hits Southcentral, prompting warnings of slick roads

A collision Monday morning at Anchorage’s Benson Boulevard and C Street as snow falls on local roads. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Southcentral Alaska’s first major snowfall of the season is underway Monday, and parts of the region could see about a foot of snow or more overnight, as officials also warn of slick road conditions making for treacherous driving.

In Anchorage, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday and calls for up to 9 inches of snow.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kenna Mitchell said the first snow fell on western parts of town near the airport. It will move east to hit higher elevations like the Anchorage Hillside.

“It’s really like the center of Anchorage is most likely going to have less snow than both east and west, but not by much,” she said.

Chris Crouch makes his first pass of the season with a snowblower to clear sidewalks near Anchorage’s Downtown Transit Center. (James Oh/Alaska Public Media)

Meanwhile, much of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is under a winter storm warning for up to 10 inches of snow through Tuesday morning.

On the Kenai Peninsula, cities including Kenai, Soldotna, Homer and Cooper Landing could see up to 10 inches of snow Monday and into early Tuesday. Seward could get up to 8 inches of snow — with the forecast calling for more precipitation at higher elevations, like the Turnagain Pass area.

The National Weather Service is warning of slippery driving conditions throughout Southcentral during the evening and morning commutes.

Over about five hours in Anchorage on Monday afternoon, police reported 25 car accidents and more than a dozen vehicles in distress. They urged motorists to clear snow off windshields, headlights and taillights before driving, and to slow down on area roads.

Mitchell said the snow should taper off in Anchorage Tuesday afternoon. Local weather should be relatively clear until Thursday, when more snow is possible.

