Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 26, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A vaccine for whooping cough.
A syringe containing a vaccine for whooping cough in a waiting room at Alaska Family Care and Associates in Anchorage on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

An unusually large amount of king salmon bycatch causes the sudden closure of a pollock fishery. Plus, Alaska’s low vaccination rates have health care officials concerned. And, at a time when most print products are dying out, Anchorage’s Korean newspapers are thriving.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Homer
Shelby Herbert in Kake
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Angela Denning in Petersburg
Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

