Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 6, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Dunleavy vetoes a bipartisan bill that increased access to birth control. Plus, the new head of Anchorage’s hydropower utility has a less expensive plan to solve the Eklutna water conundrum. And, students in a remote village on Kodiak Island start the school year with community support.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne and Lori Neufeld in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Rob Woolsey in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.