Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 6, 2024

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
a gravel beach by a lake among mountains
People wade and lounge along Eklutna Lake in Chugach State Park on Aug. 4, 2024. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes a bipartisan bill that increased access to birth control. Plus, the new head of Anchorage’s hydropower utility has a less expensive plan to solve the Eklutna water conundrum. And, students in a remote village on Kodiak Island start the school year with community support.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne and Lori Neufeld in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

