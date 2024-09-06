Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 6, 2024

People wade and lounge along Eklutna Lake in Chugach State Park on Aug. 4, 2024. (Jeremy Hsieh/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes a bipartisan bill that increased access to birth control. Plus, the new head of Anchorage’s hydropower utility has a less expensive plan to solve the Eklutna water conundrum. And, students in a remote village on Kodiak Island start the school year with community support.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Robyne and Lori Neufeld in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.