Flightseeing plane makes emergency landing on Denali National Park glacier

A sightseeing plane with nine people on board lost power and was forced to land near a glacier in Denali National Park Friday.

According to a National Park Service release, the pilot of a K2 Aviation plane carrying eight passengers made an emergency landing in thick alders near the toe of the Tokositna Glacier just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Park officials say no one was hurt, and an NPS A-Star helicopter shuttled the pilot and passengers to a nearby gravel bar.

From there the Park Service helicopter, along with an HH-60 helicopter from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and an R-44 helicopter from Talkeetna Air Taxi, teamed up to fly everyone to Talkeetna.

Park Service officials are working with a National Transportation Safety Board investigator to remove the airplane from the site.