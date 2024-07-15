Flightseeing plane makes emergency landing on Denali National Park glacier

By
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
-
A giant snowy mountain
Denali in February 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

A sightseeing plane with nine people on board lost power and was forced to land near a glacier in Denali National Park Friday.

According to a National Park Service release, the pilot of a K2 Aviation plane carrying eight passengers made an emergency landing in thick alders near the toe of the Tokositna Glacier just before 5 p.m. Friday.   

Park officials say no one was hurt, and an NPS A-Star helicopter shuttled the pilot and passengers to a nearby gravel bar.

From there the Park Service helicopter, along with an HH-60 helicopter from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and an R-44 helicopter from Talkeetna Air Taxi, teamed up to fly everyone to Talkeetna.  

Park Service officials are working with a National Transportation Safety Board investigator to remove the airplane from the site.

 | Website

Dan Bross is a reporter at KUAC in Fairbanks.

Previous articleFormer Houston treasurer sentenced in federal embezzlement case
Next articleDowntown Juneau apartment building evacuated following landslide

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR