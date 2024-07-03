Rainbows, glitter and glam: Our favorite photos from the annual Anchorage Pride Parade

The Delaney Park Strip was gleaming with rainbows and glitter as crowds gathered on Saturday for the annual Anchorage Pride Parade.
Dozens of booths were set up to sell art, clothes and trinkets while others distributed information about queer support services in and around the city. A parade of hundreds circled downtown, with people dancing, cheering and waving rainbow flags. Participants walked, danced, drove and rollerbladed their way through the street to fun music and massive cheers.
Across Alaska, pride month celebrations took place throughout June with celebrants gathering in large numbers in communities including Juneau, Homer, Seward and Skagway. Next year will mark the 10-year anniversary of the Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage in the United States.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the celebration in Anchorage: