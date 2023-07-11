1 dead, 5 injured in motor homes’ head-on Seward Highway collision

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police say one driver died Monday and five other people were injured after two motor homes collided head-on along the Seward Highway.

According to a police statement, officers responded to the collision at Mile 103 of the highway, just south of town, at 3:06 p.m.

Medics took the man driving the motor home headed south and a woman passenger to a local hospital, where the man later died.

The woman driving the motor home headed north and a child passenger were also taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening, according to police. Two more passengers in their motor home had minor injuries.

Police say the highway was closed for more than four hours after the crash, which remains under investigation. The driver who died will be named after police notify his family.

Police also thanked numerous people who provided aid after the collision.