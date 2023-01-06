State of Art: Artist Meg Anderson and RKP Production’s ‘Out to Lunch’

Artwork by Meg Anderson

This week on State of Art we meet artist Meg Anderson. Her show “Yellow Skies and Black Birds” will be on display at Cyrano’s Art Gallery from January 6 through February 26. Originally from Wisconsin, Anderson spent 24 years as an interpretive graphic artist and illustrator for Alaska State Parks. We discuss her work for the parks, her show and her many other creative projects. We also hear from RKP Production’s Audrey Weltman Kelly and Dick Reichman about the new original play “Out to Lunch: A Political Comedy.”

