Former Mat-Su substitute teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 children

An Alaska State Trooper SUV in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A former Mat-Su Borough School District substitute teacher was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually abusing two children at a Wasilla home, and may have additional victims, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Court records show Scott Anthony Pezzini, 31, of Wasilla is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

A charging document against Pezzini says troopers were called the day after Christmas to a home he’d been staying at since September. Pezzini admitted to sexual acts with two 7-year-old victims, according to the complaint written by a trooper investigator, and he was immediately removed from the home.

Wasilla police and troopers arrested Pezzini Thursday.

Mat-Su school district spokeswoman Jillian Morrissey said Pezzini had been employed as a substitute from October 2020 until December. She declined to discuss which schools Pezzini had taught at, describing details of his employment as a personnel matter.

“We have no additional information to provide at this time,” she said.

A LinkedIn page for Pezzini mentions his swimming and lifeguarding experience, including previous work for the borough as a lifeguard from 2006 to 2008 and in 2020.

Court records show Pezzini was arraigned in Palmer court Friday morning on two first-degree charges of sexual abuse of a minor and one second-degree charge. He was in custody at Mat-Su Pretrial Friday afternoon.

Troopers say Pezzini may have had additional victims, and ask anyone with information on the case to call them at 907-352-5401.