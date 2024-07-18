Saucy Yoda performing vinyl release show this weekend | State of Art

Anchorage’s Saucy Yoda will be performing a vinyl release show for their newest album “Who They Are” at Koot’s on Saturday, July 20. (Saucy Yoda)

On Saturday Anchorage’s Saucy Yoda will perform at Koot’s to celebrate the vinyl release of their newest album “Who They Are.” The record is a mix of irreverent pop, punk, and hip-hop examining songwriter Melodie Langer’s evolving understanding of previous relationships. Saucy Yoda’s shows are as much of a party as they are a performance and they’ll be joined by bands Rutt and Turbo Hell. Langer and “emotional support bandmate,” Megan Hellenthal, join us to talk about the new album, the vinyl release show and introduce the service industry track “Pickles.”

