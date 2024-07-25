Biking 900 miles down a frozen river: Local author discusses how he writes children’s books based on true Alaska stories | State of Art

Children’s book author Matthew Lasley poses with his first book, Pedro’s Pan. Photographed

Author of the book, Pedro’s Pan Matthew Lasley is coming out with a new book called “Max and Ed Bike to Nome.” Based on the true story of a man who rode his bicycle 900 miles down the frozen Yukon River in January 1900, this book dives into the charming bond between a man and his bike as they face a number of challenges along their way. Lasley discusses how his childhood growing up in the Bush informs his characters and about his journey becoming a children’s book author. This week we also share a reading from his first book, “Pedro’s Pan.”



