This museum exhibit is a love letter to AK’s boarding culture | State of Art

Skateboards featured in the Northern Boarders exhibit include designs from indigenous artists alongside photography. Photographed Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Anchorage Museum. (Leigh Walden/Alaska Public Media)

Skateboarding and snowboarding both have colorful and complex histories in Alaska. From homemade rigs to backyard shreds, boarders have built a whole culture of creativity and ingenuity around riding. Now there’s a new exhibit showcasing this culture and the energy of this group in the Anchorage Museum. The exhibit, Northern Boarders, features photos, videos, decks and boards from all over the state, giving visitors just a brief glimpse into the radiant and exciting world of boarding that has sometimes gone underappreciated. Alex Taitt, a curator for the museum, gave us insight into how this exhibit came to be and what they were trying to highlight with this showcase. The Northern Boarders exhibit runs until February 25, 2025.







