Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 21, 2022

The old Fairbanks city bus made famous by “Into the Wild” has become one the Stampede’s favorite attractions. (Credit Friends of the Stampede)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Investigators say two float planes that crashed this month, leaving both pilots dead, had holes in their floats. Also, why some voters think the way Alaska selects judges should change. And a half-million dollar grant will help restore the bus from “Into the Wild.”

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Kavitha George, Emily Schwing and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.