Ketchikan police seize close to $500K worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin after tracking package through the mail

Fentanyl, meth, heroin and cash seized from Larry Marsden this week, according to police. (Raegan Miller/KRBD)

Ketchikan police arrested a local man on felony drug charges on Monday.

Larry Paul Marsden, 40, allegedly had close to a half-million dollars — $488,000 — worth of illegal drugs in his possession, including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

According to Ketchikan Police Department, the drugs weighed about a pound each.

Police Lt. Andy Berntson said the package was tracked via a device left inside.

A probable cause statement written by detective Jack Ford said that a sample of the drugs were left in the package, along with the tracker. The rest of the drugs were taken out.

The box was addressed to Marsden’s girlfriend, who was unnamed in the court statements. But Marsden took possession of the package upon delivery.

The meth and heroin have an estimated street value in Ketchikan of about $380,000, according to the statement. But that’s not including the roughly 1,200 fentanyl pills found on Marsden’s person when he was arrested. Including the fentanyl, the street value goes up to $488,000.

Fentanyl pills that Ketchikan Police Department says it collected from Larry Marsden. (Raegan Miller/KRBD)

Jack Ford, a detective with the department, said that a single fentanyl pill sells for between $60 and $80 locally. And one pill is way more than the amount needed to cause a deadly overdose.

“These are extremely potent,” Ford said. “And then when you compare them to fentanyl that’s being used in medical situations, (it’s) at least two or three times what any doctor would ever prescribe (to) a patient experiencing trauma.”

Berntson said his department sees a lot of the drug coming through the community.

“Just the fact that this type of quantity is coming in, it’s is disturbing for a community our size — not saying that it’s all going to stay here, we don’t have that information,” he said.

Berntson said based on the investigation, they believe Marsden intended to deliver or sell the drugs. Officers also seized more than $13,000 in cash believed to have been gained from drug sales.

He said the department isn’t sure who or where the shipment was coming from, or if Ketchikan was the final destination.

Berntson said he didn’t have information about whether Marsden’s girlfriend would be charged in the case but that law enforcement is still investigating.

Marsden was appointed a public defender during a court appearance with District Court Judge Kevin Miller on Tuesday. KRBD was not able to contact his public defender for comment.

Marsden is being held on $105,000 bail on two felony counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance.

The next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Ketchikan Courthouse.

Raegan Miller is a Report for America corps member for KRBD. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one. Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution at KRBD.org/donate.