“Rhapsody” by Elizabeth Belanger (Courtesy of Cyrano’s)

This week on State of Art we’re diving into what’s been happening at Cyrano’s this month. We hear from the theater’s Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond about the play “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” and how social repression and dread of nuclear war in the 1950s helps influence the period comedy. We also hear from painter Elizabeth Belanger about her work on display in the theater’s gallery and how a cancer diagnosis helped her start painting again.

LINKS:

Cyrano’s WEBSITE

Buy tickets HERE