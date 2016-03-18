Urban Yeti meets Scared Scriptless
This week, on Stage Talk, we "make it all up" with two of Anchorage's top improv companies--Urban Yeti Improv and Scared Scriptless. Join Yeti John Hanus, Scriptless Kristen Doogan and Erik Dahl, who performs with both troupes as they yak it up talking about short forms, long forms and all the forms in between. Urban Yeti performs this Saturday, March 19th at the 49th State Brewing Company and Scared Scriptless performs next Saturday, March 26th at the same venue.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- John Hanus, Urban Yeti
- Kristen Doogan, Scared Scriptless
- Erik Dahl, Urban Yeti and Scared Scriptless
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, March 18, at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.
- Anchorage Dinner Theatre
- Perseverance Theatre
- Cyrano's Theatre Company
- UAA Theatre and Dance
- UAA Music
- Anchorage Community Theatre
- Pulse Dance Company
- Valley Performing Arts
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- TBA Theatre
- ATY
- Alaska Dance Theatre
- Anchorage Opera
- Momentum Dance Collective
- Out North Contemporary Art House
- RKP Productions
- Toss Pot Productions
- Urban Yeti Improv
- Scared Scriptless