Obama Administration Working on Ocean Plans

Photo by Patrick Yack - APRN, Anchorage

NOAA's Dr. Jane Lubchenco tells APRN's Lori Townsend the Obama Administration is wanting to explore a new policy for oceans.

The Obama Administration is working on a plan to create a national policy on oceans, coasts and the great lakes. Dr. Jane Lubchenco is the undersecretary of Commerce and the administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration. As a member of the task force, Dr. Lubchenco has been in Alaska for the past few days. The first public meeting was held in Anchorage Friday afternoon. She says she's talking to Alaskans to help develop the plan.

Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageNational Policy on Oceans MemoDownload Audio (MP3)