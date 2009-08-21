Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Obama Administration Working on Ocean Plans

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published August 21, 2009 at 7:09 PM AKDT
NOAA Dr. Jane Lubchenco 82009(2)

Photo by Patrick Yack - APRN, Anchorage

NOAA's Dr. Jane Lubchenco tells APRN's Lori Townsend the Obama Administration is wanting to explore a new policy for oceans.

The Obama Administration is working on a plan to create a national policy on oceans, coasts and the great lakes. Dr. Jane Lubchenco is the undersecretary of Commerce and the administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration. As a member of the task force, Dr. Lubchenco has been in Alaska for the past few days. The first public meeting was held in Anchorage Friday afternoon. She says she's talking to Alaskans to help develop the plan.

Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageNational Policy on Oceans MemoDownload Audio (MP3)
Pat Yack
