Are Narcotics Overused for Noncancer Pain?
It appears we are in the midst of an epidemic of mortality and morbidity related to the overuse of narcotic medications for noncancer pain in this country. Our guest, Dr. Gary Franklin, has written a position statement for the American Academy of Neurology on the issue. This program will discuss the possible reasons for the problem and suggested remedies.
HOST: Thad Woodard, MD
GUEST:
- Gary Franklin, MD, MPH, research professor, Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington School of Public Health
LINKS:
- Alaska Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
- ProPublica - Dollars for Docs
- Dr Franklin’s website at the U of Washington School of Public Health
- The American Academy of Neurology’s (AAN) position statement on the use opioids for chronic noncancer pain
- A report of the American Academy of Neurology’s position statement
- A short video on the AAN’s position statement
- Short video from Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing
- Another short video from Physicians for Responsible Opioid Prescribing
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 12, 2015 at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 12, 2015 at 9:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE
Audio to be posted following broadcast.