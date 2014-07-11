Democratic Candidates for Lieutenant Governor Square Off

Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor Bob Williams and Hollis French square off in a debate hosted by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce. Hear each candidate discuss their visions for the future of Alaska. Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Anchorage mayor Dan Sullivan, and independent candidate Craig Fleener are also vying for office but will not be on the ballot during the August primary.

SPEAKERS





Hollis French, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor

Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Bob Williams, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, July 15, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, July 15, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: July 14, 2014, at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention Center

HOST: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce



