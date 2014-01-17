Escape from Communist Czechoslovakia

On the next Addressing Alaskans, local librarian Jarmilla Henderson talks about growing up in Czechoslovakia and her narrow escape of the communist country in 1982. "The communists based their power on fear because people were so afraid. The pressure was immense." Her talk was recorded at the Experience Theater in Anchorage at an event hosted by the Alaska Veterans Museum.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, January 21, 2014 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 21, 2014 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: Jarmilla Henderson, librarian, Alaska Department on Veterans Affairs

RECORDED: January 11, 2014 at the Experience Theater

HOST: Alaska Veterans Museum



