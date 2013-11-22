How do you measure the economic value of an ecosystem? "The choice about how to match built capital and natural capital is the most fundamental question of the 20th century," according to David Batker, co-founder of Earth Economics. Batker's been working with FEMA to help answer this question. He discussed how he studies earth economics at the 2013 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium in Palmer. Listen to his keynote address on "Healthy Economies, Healthy Communities" this week on Addressing Alaskans.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, November 26, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 26, 2013 at 9:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

SPEAKER: David Batker, Chief Economist, Executive Director, co-founder and Executive Director, Earth Economics

RECORDED: November 13, 2013 at the Palmer Community Depot

EVENT: 2013 Mat-Su Salmon Science and Conservation Symposium



