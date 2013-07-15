Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

POV: Only the Young

Alaska Public Media | By Kavelina Torres
Published July 15, 2013 at 2:30 AM AKDT

Watch Only the Young - Trailer on PBS. See more from POV.

Only the Young follows three unconventional Christian teenagers coming of age in a small Southern California town. Skateboarders Garrison and Kevin, and Garrison's on-and-off girlfriend, Skye, wrestle with the eternal questions of youth: friendship, true love and the promise of the future. Yet their lives are also touched by the distress signals of contemporary America — foreclosed homes, abandoned businesses and adults in financial trouble. As graduation approaches, these issues become shocking realities. With sun-drenched visuals, lyrical storytelling and a soul-music soundtrack, Only the Young embodies the innocence and candor of its youthful subjects — and of adolescence itself.


  • TV: Monday 7/15 at 9:00pm
News
Kavelina Torres
See stories by Kavelina Torres