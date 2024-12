Iconic soul and R&B vocalist and multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Aaron Neville is featured in a special concert performing songs from his upcoming doo-wop inspired album My True Story. Recorded at the Brooklyn Bowl in November 2012, this special features an array of musicians along with special guests Paul Simon, Joan Osborne, Eugene Pitt of the Jive Five and Dickie Harmon from the Del-Vikings.





TV: Thursday, March 14, 10:00 p.m.