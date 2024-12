Martin Buser and Matt Failor have both checked into Rohn, arriving at 9:53 a.m. and 2:11 p.m. respectively.

Fifteen other mushers, including Paul Gebhardt, Lance Mackey, Aliy Zirkle, Jeff King and John Baker are currently between the Rainy Pass and Rohn checkpoints.

Defending Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey and 2013 Yukon Quest champion Allen Moore have both checked into Rainy Pass.