Community Forum: Building Neighborhoods

Anchorage has been dealing with growing problems that some say go back to parenting and the family. Teaching personal ethics and non-violent conflict resolution are high on the list -- but who should do the teaching? Host Nellie Moore welcomes Scott Fuller and Don Bramble, two Anchorage religious leaders working to improve neighborhoods and our community at the grassroots level. They both participate in AFACT: Anchorage Faith & Action - Congregations Together, a community action group formed from several local congregations. Host: Nellie Moore, independent journalist Guest: Pastor Scott Fuller, Gloria Dei Luthern Church; Fr. Donald Bramble, Holy Family CathedralOriginal Broadcast (LIVE): Wed, Jun 20, 2007 at 2:00 p.m.Repeat Broadcast: Wed, Jun 20, 2007 at 7:00 p.m.PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

broadcast Send e-mail to communityforum@kska.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

SUBSCRIBE: