While many of us are packing away our Christmas memories, Orthodox Christians around Alaska are preparing for Russian Christmas on January 7, complete with "starring ceremonies." Find the origins and variations on our next Hometown Alaska. KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 2:00 pm and 8 pm. Download Audio
A group of people in Juneau spend an hour every Monday practicing Tlingit. They bring dictionaries and flashcards, look at handouts and do language exercises. But this isn’t a class.Download Audio
A new government report outlines 33 recommendations for creating new jobs in the forest products, seafood, visitor and renewable energy industries in Southeast Alaska.
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
Alaska’s Redistricting Board continues working toward its June 14 deadline for a new set of legislative boundaries. It’s made major changes in a controversial, earlier plan for Southeast Alaska to answer community concerns. But the result pits two pairs of sitting lawmakers against each other.
The Alaska Redistricting Board has approved new political boundaries that significantly change some state Senate districts. Executive Director Taylor Bickford, says there's still a few minor details to iron out.
Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...