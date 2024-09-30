performing arts

-
KSKA: Friday, August 25 at 2:45pm Just what goes into running an adult dance company in Anchorage? How about two? Join Artistic Directors Becky Kendall of Momentum Dance Collective and Stephanie Wonchala of Pulse Dance Company this week on Stage Talk to find out. Momentum Dance Collective is celebrating their tenth anniversary and Pulse Dance Company is celebrating their eighth year of bringing exciting and creative dance concerts and movement training to the community.LISTEN HERE
Co-founders and directors of the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival (currently in residence at Alaska Pacific University) Christine Harada Liand Nathaniel Piercetake time from their busy teaching and performing schedule to drop by the studio to let us know about this exciting and relatively new music fest.KSKA: Friday, August 14, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now: