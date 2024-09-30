-
Alaskans will be paying some of the highest premiums in the country for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.Download Audio
-
While everyone awaits tomorrow's Supreme Court decision on whether the Affordable Care Act is constitutional, the health care field has already been…
-
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
-
Anchorage residents now qualify for a discount on prescriptions not covered by their insurance or if they have no insurance at all for prescribed medicines.