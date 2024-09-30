-
Last week residents begin checking into Karluk Manor, the newly converted motel that is now a housing complex for chronic alcohol abusers, in particular those living on the streets, temporary shelters or illegal campsites. For the residents, the facility represents warmth, safety, a new chance and some rules.
The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony for a care facility in Bethel this week.
No one responded to the Senate Finance Committee’s request for proposals for an independent audit of the Goose Creek Correctional Center.