Night Music: June 4, 2011
Here’s the music playlist for Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist Name
- Album Title
- CD Label
- Duration
Essex
Gil Scott-Heron/ Gil Scott-Heron
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
9:19
Fell Together
Gil Scott-Heron/ m.Brian Jackson l.Gil Scott-Heron|
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
4:26
From Ascenseur Pour L’Echafaud
Miles Davis/ Miles Davis
Nouvelle Vague on CD
Philips
Johannesburg
Gil Scott-Heron/ Gil Scott-Heron
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
4:47
8:30 pm
Romance
Sarah Vaughn/D. Caymmi, P.C. Pinheiro, T. Mann
Brazilian Romance
CBS Records
3:30
Disse Alguem (All Of Me)
Joao Gilberto/S. Sheldon, G. Marks, Portuguese ver. H. Barbosa
Amoroso/Brasil
Warner Bros.
5:18
El Numero Tres
Cyrus Chestnut/ Cyrus Chestnut
Genuine Chestnut
Telarc
4:08
If
Cyrus Chestnut/David Gates
Genuine Chestnut
Telarc
5:17
Look To The Rainbow
Astrud Gilberto/Burton Lane, E.Y. Harburg
Look To The Rainbow
Verve
3:26
S’ Wonderful
Ben Webster/ G. & I. Gershwin
The Complete Ben Webster on EmArcy
EmArcy
2:50
Part C 9:00pm
Home
Home
Oscar Utterstrom Quintet
Right Turn Records
Barbara’s Carol
The Women/Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952
The Barbara Caroll Trio
BlueBird 6755-2-RB
Translucency (A Blue Fog That You Can Almost See Through)
The Women/Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952
Kay Davis with Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
BlueBird 6755-2-RB
Stand Up For Yourself
Stand Up For Yourself
Aretha Franklinwww.dmimusic.com
All The Things You Are
Jazz at Massey Hall
The Quintet
Debut OJCCD-044-2
Politico
Politico
Frank Glover
Owl 00108www.OwlStudios.com
Part D 9:30
