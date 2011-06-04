Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Night Music: June 4, 2011

Alaska Public Media
Published June 4, 2011 at 3:09 PM AKDT

Here’s the music playlist for Night Music with Connie G.  All tracks played are listed below in the following format:


  • Song Title

  • Artist Name

  • Album Title

  • CD Label

  • Duration

Essex
Gil Scott-Heron/ Gil Scott-Heron
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
9:19

Fell Together
Gil Scott-Heron/ m.Brian Jackson l.Gil Scott-Heron|
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
4:26

From Ascenseur Pour L’Echafaud
Miles Davis/ Miles Davis
Nouvelle Vague on CD
Philips

Johannesburg
Gil Scott-Heron/ Gil Scott-Heron
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
4:47

8:30 pm

Romance
Sarah Vaughn/D. Caymmi, P.C. Pinheiro, T. Mann
Brazilian Romance
CBS Records
3:30

Disse Alguem (All Of Me)
Joao Gilberto/S. Sheldon, G. Marks, Portuguese ver. H. Barbosa
Amoroso/Brasil
Warner Bros.
5:18

El Numero Tres
Cyrus Chestnut/ Cyrus Chestnut
Genuine Chestnut
Telarc
4:08

If
Cyrus Chestnut/David Gates
Genuine Chestnut
Telarc
5:17

Look To The Rainbow
Astrud Gilberto/Burton Lane, E.Y. Harburg
Look To The Rainbow
Verve
3:26

S’ Wonderful
Ben Webster/ G. & I. Gershwin
The Complete Ben Webster on EmArcy
EmArcy
2:50

Part C 9:00pm

Home
Home
Oscar Utterstrom Quintet
Right Turn Records

Barbara’s Carol
The Women/Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952
The Barbara Caroll Trio
BlueBird  6755-2-RB

Translucency (A Blue Fog That You Can Almost See Through)
The Women/Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952
Kay Davis with Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
BlueBird  6755-2-RB

Stand Up For Yourself
Stand Up For Yourself
Aretha Franklinwww.dmimusic.com

All The Things You Are
Jazz at Massey Hall
The Quintet
Debut OJCCD-044-2

Politico
Politico
Frank Glover
Owl 00108www.OwlStudios.com

Part D 9:30

Essex
Gil Scott-Heron/ Gil Scott-Heron
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
9:19

Fell Together
Gil Scott-Heron/ m.Brian Jackson l.Gil Scott-Heron
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
4:26

Johannesburg
Gil Scott-Heron/ Gil Scott-Heron
From South Africa to South Carolina
Arista
4:47
Programs