Night Music: June 4, 2011

Here’s the music playlist for Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:





Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

Essex

Gil Scott-Heron/ Gil Scott-Heron

From South Africa to South Carolina

Arista

9:19

Fell Together

Gil Scott-Heron/ m.Brian Jackson l.Gil Scott-Heron|

From South Africa to South Carolina

Arista

4:26

From Ascenseur Pour L’Echafaud

Miles Davis/ Miles Davis

Nouvelle Vague on CD

Philips

Johannesburg

Gil Scott-Heron/ Gil Scott-Heron

From South Africa to South Carolina

Arista

4:47

8:30 pm

Romance

Sarah Vaughn/D. Caymmi, P.C. Pinheiro, T. Mann

Brazilian Romance

CBS Records

3:30

Disse Alguem (All Of Me)

Joao Gilberto/S. Sheldon, G. Marks, Portuguese ver. H. Barbosa

Amoroso/Brasil

Warner Bros.

5:18

El Numero Tres

Cyrus Chestnut/ Cyrus Chestnut

Genuine Chestnut

Telarc

4:08

If

Cyrus Chestnut/David Gates

Genuine Chestnut

Telarc

5:17

Look To The Rainbow

Astrud Gilberto/Burton Lane, E.Y. Harburg

Look To The Rainbow

Verve

3:26

S’ Wonderful

Ben Webster/ G. & I. Gershwin

The Complete Ben Webster on EmArcy

EmArcy

2:50

Part C 9:00pm

Home

Home

Oscar Utterstrom Quintet

Right Turn Records

Barbara’s Carol

The Women/Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952

The Barbara Caroll Trio

BlueBird 6755-2-RB

Translucency (A Blue Fog That You Can Almost See Through)

The Women/Classic Female Jazz Artists 1939-1952

Kay Davis with Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

BlueBird 6755-2-RB

Stand Up For Yourself

Stand Up For Yourself

Aretha Franklinwww.dmimusic.com

All The Things You Are

Jazz at Massey Hall

The Quintet

Debut OJCCD-044-2

Politico

Politico

Frank Glover

Owl 00108www.OwlStudios.com

Part D 9:30

