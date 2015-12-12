Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 11, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Fairbanks 4 settlement: Say you're guilty and go

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Supporters of the Fairbanks Four rallied outside the state court house in Fairbanks on Friday. The protest was spurred by a proposed settlement in the long contested case of the 4 Native men who claim they were wrongfully convicted of the 1997 murder of John Hartman.

For Alaskans in Paris, climate talks hit home

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

After two weeks of talks, representatives from nearly every nation in the world are hammering out the final details of a global climate change agreement in Paris.

Bethel weighs organizing as borough with gold mine on horizon

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

With the proposed Dolin Gold Mine moving forward, the City of Bethel is looking at transforming into an organized borough.

Young defends right to arms for people on 'no-fly' list

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Alaska Congressman Don Young doesn’t think much of the proposal to bar people on the no-fly list from buying guns.

Mother of teen shot in face speaks out on gun violence

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

In the end of October, 19-year-old Caia Delavergne was shot in the head by a new acquaintance. Incredibly, she survived.

Juneau convenes town hall discussion on heroin

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Legislators, police officers and behavior health specialists are gathering this weekend in Juneau for a town hall discussion on heroin. They’ll be focused on finding local solutions to help people suffering with addiction.

AK: A hunter's wallet lost and found, 40 years later

Chantal Cough-Schulze, KCAW - Sitka

Late last summer, walking below a fresh rockfall on Harbor Mountain, a hiker found a mucky old wallet. It contained all the things you expect to find in a wallet — bank cards, an ID. The leather was wet from Southeast’s damp climate, but still in good shape. The owner was glad to get it back, but he wasn’t easy to find. He dropped it on a trail near Sitka 40 years ago.

40 Voices: Donna Erickson of Unalakleet

This week we’re hearing from Donna Erickson, who lives in Unalakleet. She remembers learning TV and radio skills growing up in Barrow.