Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Alaska vets by the numbers

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

For Veteran's Day, we've drawn a statistical sketch of Alaska veterans, using figures from the Census Bureau.

Fugitive Bethel police officer arrested in Anchorage

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

Authorities arrested fugitive Aaron Fedolfi in Anchorage. The former Bethel police officer is accused of trying to coerce a woman into performing oral sex while in his custody.

Fairbanks Four hearing wraps up; Case in hands of judge

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Fairbanks Four exoneration case is in the hands of Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle.

Forecast: Oil at $80/barrel by decade's end

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

The International Energy Agency is predicting the return of higher oil prices, but not soon enough to end the gut punch to Alaska’s budget.

Assembly passes anti-Spice ordinance... but will it work?

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly passed a measure giving law enforcement more options to combat the synthetic drug spice.

Bethel's new aircraft mechanic school ready, just needs students

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

A new aircraft mechanic school is coming to Bethel. The program’s main goal is to cater to the region’s needs and create jobs that help make that possible. Everything for the program— from the fleet of bush planes to the exams— are ready. All that’s needed is a full classroom.

Wind storm blows out windows, rips roofs in Unalaska

Greta Mart, KUCB - Unalaska

A powerful windstorm blew through Unalaska on Wednesday, closing schools and causing minor damage.

Delays, quality concerns plague AMP test

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

According to the Alaska Measures of Progress test results, less than half of Alaskan students meet educational standards. But distress over those numbers is just one part of AMP’s troubles.

Haines ski manufacturer lands its own storefront

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

A small business in Haines has taken a big step forward by opening a shop and storefront in town. Fairweather Ski Works recently moved into the Haines Brewing Company’s old location in Dalton City. The move happened about a year after the company won the Southeast entrepreneurial competition Path to Prosperity.