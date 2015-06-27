Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 26, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

ACLU-Alaska Applauds SCOTUS Marriage Decision

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court today declared same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. That means the status quo will continue in Alaska, where same-sex marriage was legalized in October.

Efforts Underway to Recover 9 Plane Crash Victims

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Recovery efforts were under way early this afternoon (Friday) for nine people killed yesterday (Thursday) when a floatplane crashed into the side of a steep mountain in Misty Fiords National Monument outside of Ketchikan.

Budget Cuts Sideline 3 of Alaska's 11 Ferries

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System plans to lay up three of its 11 ferries for most of the next year.

Senator Calls on Governor to Expand Medicaid

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

A prominent Democrat in the state Senate is calling on Governor Bill Walker to expand Medicaid in Alaska without approval from the legislature.

How David Holthouse Decided to Out the ‘Bogeyman’

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A high profile case about an alleged child rape from 1978 is at an impasse because of Alaska’s old statute of limitations.

Juneau Soccer Camp Grooms Players for the International Field

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

As the U.S. team heads to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals this weekend, a Juneau soccer camp is teaching kids all about the global sport.

AK: The Journey to Bristol Bay's Fishing Grounds

Molly Dischner, KDLG – Dillingham

Every year dozens of boats travel back to Bristol Bay. Some ride on tenders or cargo ships, and some steam themselves around False Pass, a journey of more than 1000 miles that can be treacherous. But about 60 boats, most from Homer and Kodiak, take a different route across the Chigmit Mountains on the Alaska Peninsula. Dillingham's Molly Dischner tagged along with a captain and crew bringing their 32-foot drift boat back to the Bay after a winter of maintenance in Homer.

49 Voices: Will Ross from Anchorage

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

This week, we're hearing from Will Ross, an Anchorage resident who was born and raised in Alaska. From Mount Marathon to Johnson Pass, he's constantly pushing himself in the state's great outdoors.