Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Searching for Sheep in Denali

Alaska Public Media | By Eric Keto
Published June 25, 2015 at 3:04 PM AKDT

Dall Sheep played and important role in the creation of Denali National Park. That doesn't necessarily mean they're always easy to find. Each year, the National Park Service conducts ground-based and aerial surveys to identify sheep population trends in an effort to ensure effective management within the national park.

Video: Eric Keto
Music: Starship Amazing
Additional Resources:
http://siarchives.si.edu/
http://library.uaf.edu/film-archives
Indie Alaska
Eric Keto
Eric is a video producer for Alaska's Energy Desk. While he never learned the proper way to ride a horse while growing up in Wyoming, he did manage to become a proficient video cable wrangler thanks to a volunteer gig at Wyoming PBS. After graduating from Ithaca College with a Bachelors degree in Television-Radio Production, Eric spent a couple years traveling around Oregon and Washington as a Multimedia Producer for a regional newspaper company, covering everything from sand sculpting competitions to sled dog races. From there, he transitioned to a more stationary gig in Portland, where he developed and managed a team of video editors at a startup news production company. The call of the road sent Eric north, where he’s happy to once again be producing video and audio in the field. Outside of work, Eric is hoping to spend as much time as he can exploring Alaska (it’s so close to Anchorage), climbing around on rocks, and perhaps finally learning how to ride a horse. eketo (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8494 | About Eric
See stories by Eric Keto