Searching for Sheep in Denali

Dall Sheep played and important role in the creation of Denali National Park. That doesn't necessarily mean they're always easy to find. Each year, the National Park Service conducts ground-based and aerial surveys to identify sheep population trends in an effort to ensure effective management within the national park.

Video: Eric Keto

Music: Starship Amazing

Additional Resources:

http://siarchives.si.edu/

http://library.uaf.edu/film-archives