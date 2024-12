The list of restaurants Kendo Shine has cooked in is staggering. From diners to Mongolian BBQ to fine dining, Kendo has been around the culinary world a few times, but he truly found a home when he bought a small trailer and started cooking, what he calls, Kendo-style food in Anchorage's industrial area.

Kendo's is an Anchorage institution and a secret hot spot at the same time.

Video by John Norris

Music: Gillicuddy / Broke for Free