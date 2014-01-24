Alaska News Nightly: January 23, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Parnell Offers ‘Choice’-Friendly School Reform Package

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

For most of Sean Parnell's administration, oil taxes have gotten top billing in the Capitol. But with that legislative fight behind him, the Republican governor is changing his focus.

Legislators Not Sold On Governor’s Education Package

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Democrats may have clapped during Gov. Sean Parnell's State of the State address when he suggested increasing the base student allocation but they weren't happy with his larger education package.

Court Says Chukchi Lease Sale Environmental Assessment Faulty

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

A federal appeals court has ruled that the environmental assessment behind a massive oil lease sale in the Chukchi Sea in 2008 was faulty.

Residents Anxious as City Mulls Condemning Motel

Daysha Eaton, KSKA – Anchorage

About two-dozen residents of a motel that was seized by the Municipality of Anchorage recently, may soon be looking for a new place to live. They have not been evicted yet, but the city says that will likely happen because of unsanitary conditions.

Document Highlights Rural Housing Shortage

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Affordable housing is getting harder to find in Nome and surrounding villages. The regional non-profit corporation – Kawerak – is drafting a document to present to the state legislature identifying housing as one of the major issues facing the communities in the area.

Final Fine Particulate Public Hearing Draws Large Crowd

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A final public hearing on proposed Department of Environmental Conservation fine particulate pollution regulations drew a large turn out earlier this week in Fairbanks. The regulations aimed at bringing wintertime air in Fairbanks in line with federal standards, continue to be controversial.

New Science Released On How Human-Made Sounds Impact Marine Mammals

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is asking for public comment on guidelines updating the effects of human-made sounds on marine mammals.