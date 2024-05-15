Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Anchorage mayoral candidate Suzanne LaFrance speaks at Williwaw Social after results showed her leading incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson on May 14, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers are set to vote on energy legislation in the final hours of the session. Plus, early Anchorage election results show a sizable lead for Suzanne LaFrance. And, friends, family and coworkers surprise a Petersburg firefighter with a statewide award.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh and Ava White in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.