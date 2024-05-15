Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a woman in red speaks at a microphone
Anchorage mayoral candidate Suzanne LaFrance speaks at Williwaw Social after results showed her leading incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson on May 14, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

State lawmakers are set to vote on energy legislation in the final hours of the session. Plus, early Anchorage election results show a sizable lead for Suzanne LaFrance. And, friends, family and coworkers surprise a Petersburg firefighter with a statewide award.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh and Ava White in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

