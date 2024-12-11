Sleep apnea and Inspire | Line One

(Sage Smiley / KSTK)

A good night’s rest is vital to our overall health, but there’s a lot that can interrupt the 7 hours of sleep recommended for adults, including obstructive sleep apnea. Obstructive Sleep Apnea affects 1 in 15 Americans, likely more, and treatment has often involved inconvenient treatments like CPAP machines. A new device called Inspire offers new alternatives for people with sleep apnea. Host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests discuss sleep apnea and treatment options on this Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUEST:

Dr Ross Dodge, MD – Sleep specialist

– Sleep specialist Dr Kevin Jensen , DO – Ear, nose, and throat surgeon

