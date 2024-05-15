LaFrance maintains lead in Anchorage mayor’s race with 8,700 more ballots counted

Anchorage mayoral candidate Suzanne LaFrance speaks at Williwaw Social after results showed her leading incumbent Mayor Dave Bronson on May 14, 2024. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage mayoral candidate Suzanne LaFrance is maintaining her lead over incumbent Dave Bronson in the city’s runoff election, after more than 8,700 additional ballots were counted on Wednesday.

With the latest batch of results, LaFrance, a former Assembly chair, now has about 54 percent of the vote to Bronson’s 46 percent.

LaFrance’s lead has narrowed slightly from election night, going from about a 10-point lead on Tuesday to about an eight-point lead now.

If she maintains her lead, LaFrance will become the first woman elected to be Anchorage mayor.

In total, roughly 59,000 votes have been tallied so far. By the end of Wednesday, officials with the city clerk’s office reported they’d received more than 67,000 ballots, with thousands more likely to come in.

Election results will be certified on May 31. The beginning of the next three-year Anchorage mayoral term will start on July 1.

