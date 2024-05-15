When perfectionism becomes unhealthy | Line One

Perfectionism is a trait that on its head seems helpful for your work and personal life, but when it goes too far, it can become a toxic influence on our mental health and relationships. How do you tell when perfectionism becomes unhealthy, and what can you do to prevent it from becoming a harmful influence? Join host Prentiss Pemberton as we learn to be imperfect on this Line One.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dr. Gregory Chasson – Board-certified clinical psychologist, Director of Behavioral Interventions of the Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders Clinic within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Chicago
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. AKDT
