When opera spans the political divide | State of Art

Rachel Policar and Dane Suarez portray Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia in Anchorage opera’s upcoming production of “Scalia/Ginsburg.” (Nick Gould Photography)

Despite having opposing political beliefs, the late Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared a love of opera. That relationship is playfully examined in Anchorage Opera’s upcoming production of “Scalia/Ginsburg.” It incorporates classic opera stylings (with a twist) that promises to be well-suited for the veteran attendee or someone new to the genre.



On this episode of State of Are we’re joined by “Scalia/Ginsburg” leads Dane Suarez and Rachel Policar.





SHOW INFO:

Sydney Laurence Theatre, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, February 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 4 at 4:00 p.m.



LINKS:

Anchorage Opera website

Tickets

