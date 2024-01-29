When opera spans the political divide | State of Art

Two people stand back to back on a stage.
Rachel Policar and Dane Suarez portray Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia in Anchorage opera’s upcoming production of “Scalia/Ginsburg.” (Nick Gould Photography)

Despite having opposing political beliefs, the late Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg shared a love of opera. That relationship is playfully examined in Anchorage Opera’s upcoming production of “Scalia/Ginsburg.” It incorporates classic opera stylings (with a twist) that promises to be well-suited for the veteran attendee or someone new to the genre.

On this episode of State of Are we’re joined by “Scalia/Ginsburg” leads Dane Suarez and Rachel Policar.


SHOW INFO:
Sydney Laurence Theatre, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
Friday, February 2 at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 3 at 8:00 p.m. 
Sunday, February 4 at 4:00 p.m.

LINKS:
Anchorage Opera website
Tickets

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

