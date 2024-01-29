Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 29, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man carries a sled full of shovels in winter.
A man pulls a sled full of shovels down Muldoon in Anchorage on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A controversial housing project in Girdwood passes the Anchorage Assembly. Plus, Congresswoman Mary Peltola touts approval of the Willow project as she seeks reelection. And, mushers enjoyed competing in the Kuskokwim 300 despite sub-zero temperatures.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel

Katie Anastas and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

Previous articleWhen opera spans the political divide | State of Art
Next articleAmelia Earhart’s long-lost plane possibly spotted in the Pacific by exploration team

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR