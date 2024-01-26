Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 26, 2024

Rep. Rebecca Himschoot, I-Sitka, right, testifies to the House Resources Committee alongside Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang, second from right, on Jan. 24, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators consider changes to residency requirements for hunting and fishing licenses. Plus, researchers track permafrost thaw in Nunapitchuk as the village plans to relocate to higher ground. And, mushers and dog teams kick off the Kuskokwim 300 tonight.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Sunni Bean in Nunapitchuk

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.