Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 26, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Legislators consider changes to residency requirements for hunting and fishing licenses. Plus, researchers track permafrost thaw in Nunapitchuk as the village plans to relocate to higher ground. And, mushers and dog teams kick off the Kuskokwim 300 tonight.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau
Sunni Bean in Nunapitchuk
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.