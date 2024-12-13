‘Greyhound Cowboy: And Other Stories’ explores flawed characters in wild spaces | State of Art

After a decades-long career with the Forest Service, Juneau author, Ken Post, released “Greyhound Cowboy: And Other Stories.” The collection follows realistic characters exploring relationships and conflicts against the backdrop of nature’s grandeur–from a fly-fishing guide and a cowboy stuck at a Montana bus station to a wildland firefighter trying to escape her demons.



He tells us about drawing inspiration from his long career working in remote Alaska, developing “loveable losers” and the role nature plays in his short stories.





