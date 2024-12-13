Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 13, 2024

Midtown Anchorage, blanketed in snow, on December 3, 2019. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage officials brainstorm solutions to the looming natural gas shortage. Plus, Ketchikan residents speak out against school funding cuts at a contentious meeting. And Petersburg’s youngest dancers put a new spin on an old classic.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Ben Townsend in Nome

Clarise Larson in Juneau

Olivia Rose in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.