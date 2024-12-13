Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 13, 2024

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Midtown Anchorage, blanketed in snow, on December 3, 2019.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage officials brainstorm solutions to the looming natural gas shortage. Plus, Ketchikan residents speak out against school funding cuts at a contentious meeting. And Petersburg’s youngest dancers put a new spin on an old classic.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ben Townsend in Nome
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Olivia Rose in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him atcgrove@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Caseyhere

