Defensiveness in relationships | Line One

Disagreements are bound to come up in relationships, but if it feels like every conversation with your partner turns into a battle where someone comes out hurt, odds are defensiveness may be playing a role. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and relationship expert Lisa Merlo-Booth explore why we get defensive, how to recognize it in yourself, and how to build healthier connections.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST:

  • Lisa Merlo-Booth – Therapist and relationship expert.

RESOURCES:

LINE ONE'S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

