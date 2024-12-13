Defensiveness in relationships | Line One

Disagreements are bound to come up in relationships, but if it feels like every conversation with your partner turns into a battle where someone comes out hurt, odds are defensiveness may be playing a role. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and relationship expert Lisa Merlo-Booth explore why we get defensive, how to recognize it in yourself, and how to build healthier connections.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUEST:
- Lisa Merlo-Booth – Therapist and relationship expert.
