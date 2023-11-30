How a love of design helps this graphic artist promote outdoor accessibility | Outdoor Explorer

When freelance graphic designer Aurora Hablett was invited on the show, the goal was to interview her about winter single track. Aurora is a big part of placing winter single track trails in Far North Bicentennial Park. However, as the interview progressed her role in mapping trails became a focus. Hablett has created maps and trail panels for Singletrack Advocates, integrated legacy maps of the Alaska Pacific University trail system into one cohesive map and designed a ride in the shape of a bull for the Bike Durham Bull Ride in Durham, North Carolina. Hablett uses geographic data to create maps in shapes, a technique called GPS visualization. While most of the time is spent talking about mapping, the interview does cover a short overview of winter single track.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Aurora Hablett, freelance graphic designer

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 30th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 30th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT