Kristen Faulkner is originally from Homer, Alaska and is a member of the U.S. Olympic track cycling team for this summer’s Paris games. (Courtesy of Kristen Faulkner)

Did you know that one of the best professional cyclists in the world is an Alaskan? Kristen Faulkner from Homer is a member of the U.S. Olympic track cycling team for this summer’s Paris games. This week she joins Outdoor Explorer to discuss the finer points of riding a bike inside a velodrome.

HOST: Adam Verrier



GUEST: Kristen Faulkner, U.S. Olympic track cycling team



LINKS:

Kristen Faulkner’s website

Team USA Cycling website