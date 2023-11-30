Talk to the Tundra: How a Yup’ik Village Heals Together | INDIE ALASKA

Roughly 500 miles Southwest of Anchorage, Alaska, the Yup’ik village of Toksook Bay faces the Bering Sea on the coast of Nelson Island, called Qaluyaaq by the residents who speak Yugtun. The small subsistence village has been grappling with grief and a lack of mental health resources for young people after they finish school.

This spring, high school juniors and seniors at the Nelson Island School partnered with the Lower Kuskokwim School District and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Alaska Chapter to lead the residents in community-wide events focused on hope and healing. Their efforts are the subject of this documentary short from Indie Alaska.



INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

