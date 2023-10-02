State of Art: Celebrate local literature with Alaska Book Week

On this episode of State of Art we’re learning about this year’s Alaska Book Week. The series of events celebrating writing and writers in Alaska runs from Sunday October 1 to 8. There will be live events and virtual presentations featuring everything from poetry and romance to nonfiction and children’s books. Professor of English and Book Week coordinator, Trish Jenkins, joins us to tell us all about it.

LINKS:

Alaska Center for the Book

Alaska Book Week

Alaska Book Week Facebook

Alaska Book Week schedule