State of Art: Celebrate local literature with Alaska Book Week

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

On this episode of State of Art we’re learning about this year’s Alaska Book Week. The series of events celebrating writing and writers in Alaska runs from Sunday October 1 to 8. There will be live events and virtual presentations featuring everything from poetry and romance to nonfiction and children’s books. Professor of English and Book Week coordinator, Trish Jenkins, joins us to tell us all about it.

LINKS:
Alaska Center for the Book
Alaska Book Week
Alaska Book Week Facebook
Alaska Book Week schedule

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

