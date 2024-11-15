Duke Russell versus Mr. Whitekeys | State of Art

Mr. Whitekeys (left) and Duke Russell recently took over the State of Art studio to discuss history, art and life. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Be a fly on the wall as two bastions of Anchorage and Alaska culture discuss history, art and life. Artist and friend of the show, Duke Russell, recently released an autobiographical graphic novel called “Forever On The Run with Dad.” Joining him is Alaska legend, Mr. Whitekeys, who led the satirical Whale Fat Follies show for decades and has been known to have run-ins with the law while birdwatching.



We also preview a new track from the band Great Elk. They anticipate having a new album out next spring.





LINKS:

Duke Russell website

Duke Russell Instagram

Mr. Whitekeys website

